Singapore

Taxi driver taken to hospital after accident with bus in Toa Payoh
Taxi in a drain after crash between taxi and bus along Lorong 6 Toa Payoh. (Photo: Tan Wei Sien)

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
27 Nov 2021 04:14PM (Updated: 27 Nov 2021 04:17PM)
SINGAPORE: A taxi driver was taken to hospital after an accident in Toa Payoh late Friday (Nov 26) night.

Images sent to CNA show a Trans-Cab taxi lying on its side in a drain. An SBS Transit bus can also be seen near the taxi.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at about 11.15pm on Friday to an accident at the junction of Lorong 6 Toa Payoh and Toa Payoh East.

The police, which were alerted to the accident at the same time, said that the accident involved a taxi and a bus.

The 70-year-old taxi driver was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Taxi in a drain after crash between taxi and bus along Lorong 6 Toa Payoh. (Photo: Tan Wei Sien)

“Last evening, an off service bus was travelling straight along Lorong 6 Toa Payoh when a taxi suddenly emerged from a slip road, resulting in a collision," Ms Tammy Tan, SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communications said in a response to a CNA query.

"The taxi driver was conveyed conscious to hospital. We wish him a speedy recovery." 

CNA has contacted Trans-Cab for more information.

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness.

Source: CNA/ic

