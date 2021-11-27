Taxi driver taken to hospital after accident with bus in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE: A taxi driver was taken to hospital after an accident in Toa Payoh late Friday (Nov 26) night.

Images sent to CNA show a Trans-Cab taxi lying on its side in a drain. An SBS Transit bus can also be seen near the taxi.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at about 11.15pm on Friday to an accident at the junction of Lorong 6 Toa Payoh and Toa Payoh East.

The police, which were alerted to the accident at the same time, said that the accident involved a taxi and a bus.

The 70-year-old taxi driver was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.