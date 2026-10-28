Summoned to meeting with Singapore leaders, top honchos of 10 firms pledge to cooperate with haze probes

“NOT TO FIND SCAPEGOATS”

Mr Shanmugam told the representatives that “the intention of this exercise is not to find scapegoats, nor is it to fix blame for public or political reasons”.

He said a corporate presence and stake in Singapore means having a responsibility to ensure that their operations and supply chains do not contribute to the haze.

"Where there are concerns about a company’s involvement, whether directly or through its corporate relationships or supply chains, we will examine the facts carefully," he said.

"We cannot allow corporate structures or third-party arrangements to stand in our way of establishing the facts."

Companies not involved in the fires, with clean supply chains, would find the assessment helps to establish that and address the government’s concerns, he said.

"If there have been lapses, these will have to be dealt with," he said, adding that the government "will take into account the level of cooperation you have given".

The government will announce appointments to a specialist panel of assessors soon, Mr Shanmugam said.

"One of your identified companies will have to engage a team comprising an investigations firm and a law firm to advise the investigations firm. These will be from the panel, as directed by NEA," he told the representatives.

The law firms will advise the investigations firms, not the companies, because investigators often need legal support for their reports, he said. The companies will bear the cost of the panel teams.

Assessors must be given full access to information, documents, premises and people, along with the companies’ operations, corporate relationships and supply chains, he said.

"The assessors may need to engage third parties or other experts to assist with the assessment. Some examples include remote sensing and geospatial analysts to analyse satellite hotspot data," he added.

The assessors will submit their findings to the NEA, which will take the report into account when deciding further steps, he said.

FACT-FINDING MISSION

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mr Shanmugam was asked by CNA whether such an approach might drive some companies out of the country. He said the government seeks to “do what is right for Singaporeans”.

“The companies have been told that if there is no wrongdoing, there will be no issues,” he said.

“We are now on a fact-finding mission, and if companies have been involved in wrongdoing and as a result of the investigation, they wish to leave Singapore, then I think doing right by Singaporeans means accepting that consequence.

“I'm sure Singaporeans will agree to that, rather than us letting the companies go on doing it.”

The authorities still do not know the full extent of the companies’ involvement, he noted.

“I don't want to give the impression that these companies are guilty, nor do I want to give the impression that these are the only companies that are doing this,” said Mr Shanmugam.

Singapore has also issued notices to various other companies without a presence here, he added.

Mr Shanmugam said he was “very direct” with the companies during the meeting about what is expected of them, and emphasised that “the intention of this exercise is not to find scapegoats”.

“I told them we expect full cooperation from the companies, and in the meeting the companies said they will cooperate fully,” he said.

Also addressing reporters, Ms Fu said the government had made clear to the companies its position and expectations, stressing that Singaporeans should not have to bear the consequences of irresponsible business practices.

"The government takes this seriously, and we are determined to act," Ms Fu said. "Even as the haze condition improves, we will not relent."