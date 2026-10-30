The challenges facing Singapore’s haze law — and where it can gain more teeth

SINGAPORE: More than a decade after Singapore enacted its anti-haze law, not a single company or director has ever been prosecuted under the statute.

With haze originating from Indonesian forest and peatland fires once again cloaking the region in recent weeks, the absence of convictions has spurred scrutiny over the legislation’s teeth.

Singapore has since said that it will strengthen the law in the next parliamentary sitting in November.

Speaking to CNA, legal experts said the lack of legal conclusions over the past decade risks casting the 2014 law as a “paper tiger”, though the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act (THPA) already possesses extra-territorial reach and has exerted commercial pressure in other ways.

Since the Act took effect, 26 notices have been issued: six in 2015, and 20 this year, including notices served on Oct 23 to 10 Singapore-based firms for the first time.

Four of the six earlier cases from 2015 remain open. The following year, a director of one such Indonesian firm was served a legal notice for an interview with the authorities while he was in Singapore, but he did not turn up and left the country.

The primary bottleneck, analysts told CNA, was the evidential and practical hurdles of securing cross-border cooperation, obtaining relevant information from overseas jurisdictions, and compelling foreign witnesses to appear in court.

Mr Tan Chong Huat, senior partner at RHT Law Asia and chairman of RHT Group of Companies, said critical evidence, such as operational records, land documentation, pertinent fires, and key witnesses, is typically situated outside Singapore.

"Obtaining admissible evidence and securing cooperation from overseas entities or witnesses may also be difficult," he said.

The Ministry of Law said as much on Oct 23 as it announced a new specialist panel to probe firms linked to haze.

“Government agencies, including the Attorney-General’s Chambers, may face legal and practical limitations in carrying out such work in other jurisdictions. This is because there are generally limitations imposed by countries on what work can be done in their territories by overseas government agencies,” said a spokesperson.