Reliability must be foundation of Singapore's transport system, says Iswaran

SINGAPORE: Reliability must be the foundation of Singapore’s transportation system and infrastructure, said Minister for Transport S Iswaran on Monday (Sep 20).

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Singapore’s land, air and sea transport workers had ensured reliable access to public transport and continued cross-border flows of people and goods, he said.

Mr Iswaran gave the example of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, which had facilitated more than 160,000 crew changes using safe protocols it had developed together with its partners.

“It’s undoubted that COVID-19 will continue to challenge us,” said Mr Iswaran at an event marking the 20th anniversary of the Ministry of Transport.

He pointed to how the country’s aviation hub partners had to respond to the Changi Airport cluster in May, while bus operators had to deal with a spike in infections among bus drivers in recent weeks.

Mr Iswaran said this “collaborative spirit” in tackling the challenges of COVID-19 - even among competing companies - gave him the confidence that future challenges could be overcome and reliability in Singapore’s transportation system could be sustained.

In laying out his vision for the ministry's priorities for the next 20 years, Mr Iswaran said the transport system needs to be resilient. He gave the example of how the maritime sector had adapted its processes to keep supply lines intact and ensure workers were kept safe.

These efforts have paid off, he said, noting Singapore remained the world’s top transshipment port despite the pandemic.

In fact, container throughput between January and July this year had grown 3 percent compared to the same period in 2019, he noted.

“That means that we are now above the pre-pandemic level, which I think is a very notable achievement,” said Mr Iswaran.