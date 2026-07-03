GPC to table motion on long-term transport strategy to boost Singapore's global connectivity

SINGAPORE: The Transport Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) will table a motion on Tuesday (Jul 7) urging Singapore to strengthen its long-term transport strategy to stay globally competitive.

It will be the first private member's motion tabled by a GPC since the 2025 General Election.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the sitting, GPC chairperson Tin Pei Ling said the motion aims to position connectivity as a critical driver of Singapore's long-term economic competitiveness.

The debate would focus on global connectivity rather than day-to-day public transport issues, she said, although the latter remains a GPC priority.

The issues being discussed "may not be politically sexy" but are important at the "national strategic level", Ms Tin said.

She will lead the motion with deputy chairperson Mr Edward Chia. Months in the making, it is intended to set the agenda for transport discussions for the rest of the parliamentary term.

The MPs also hope Singapore can use its Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chairmanship in 2027 to strengthen regional transport cooperation amid growing geopolitical uncertainty.

"As an open economy, as a small country, all the more so it is important for us to ensure that we have robust connectivity to the region and to the rest of the world," Ms Tin said.

Work on the motion began before the recent conflict in the Middle East, though Ms Tin said the crisis reinforced its urgency.