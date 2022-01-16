What happens when a person dies alone? A trauma cleaner shows us what the job is like

He has been offering after-death or trauma cleaning services, in addition to other cleaning services, since 2015.

He now gets three or four cases a month on average, up from one every two to three months before. He does not know the reason for the rise, but another company that CNA contacted, Lumiair, said it has not noticed an increase.

In response to queries, the Ministry of Health (MOH) referred CNA to a parliamentary response filed on Jan 10 which said that MOH does not track the number of elderly people who die alone at home.



About 10 per cent or 88,000 Singapore residents aged 60 years and above lived alone in 2020, it added.

In the last week of December 2021, two other cases of people who died alone in their flats were reported. One was a 63-year-old man in Toa Payoh North, whose body was found only after neighbours noticed the foul smell.

DEATH IN BUKIT PANJANG FLAT

In another case in Bukit Panjang, police sent out a notice for 68-year-old Ahmad Omar’s next of kin after he was found dead at home.

Neighbours CNA spoke to said that they saw him around the estate sometimes, but no one thought anything was amiss when he did not appear, as he had seemed in good health.

Three people CNA spoke to said they had heard that his wife and son were living in Indonesia, and he had a sister in Singapore but they did not live together.

The block, which has a mix of smaller units for seniors and four-room flats for families, has an alert system that elderly residents can trigger by pulling cords installed in their homes, but a neighbour said it was not activated in this case.