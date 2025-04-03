Moderate and severe trauma injury cases up 22% in Singapore from 2021 to 2023

SINGAPORE: When Madhivadhana Sathiyamoorthi was 4 years old, playing with a puzzle made of magnetic beads almost killed her.

Her family had to rush her to a nearby polyclinic where an X-ray revealed the girl had swallowed 62 beads. Because they were magnets, many were stuck to each other in her intestine, which could have led to a potentially deadly bowel twist.

She was warded at the National University Hospital (NUH) where she underwent emergency surgery to remove the beads.

The procedure was successful, and Madhivadhana – now aged 9 – has a scar across her belly as a permanent reminder of the incident.

“I was (so) worried because she was very young. At this age, she has to go through abdomen surgeries – (it's) unimaginable. I was worried and (so) stressed,” her father Sathiyamoorthi told CNA.

Such trauma cases have been on the rise in Singapore in recent years, prompting the launch of the first-ever National Injury Prevention Conference on Tuesday (Apr 1).

The conference, jointly held by NUH’s National University Centre for Trauma and KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), aimed to drive potential changes to the law and address common causes of traumatic injuries.