Travel agencies expect more enquiries for trips to Germany after announcement of vaccinated travel lane

Ms Stella Chow, a senior marketing manager at Hong Thai Travel agreed, adding that the agency has not seen a spike in enquiries.

It is preparing for group tours to Germany, as well as other destinations like Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Canada, where the COVID-19 situation is relatively stable.

“We will focus on Germany group tours, for departure in October onwards, promoting (the) autumn season and winter season in December. We feel that leisure travellers may choose year-end tours,” she told CNA.

With the need to keep tabs on ever-changing COVID-19 measures, border restrictions and uncertainties in flight or hotel bookings, agencies expect more travellers to turn to them to plan their travel needs, said Mr Ler.

“With a good arsenal of knowledge and support network, travel agents are well-positioned to play this advisory role,” he added.

Travel agencies can be “more important than ever”, as experts in destinations but also as sources of important COVID-19 travel information, said Mr Wong.

“In short, we see ourselves as the new BFF of travellers who have got their back and help them manage any disruptions of their travel plans if they occur.”

AIR TRAVEL DEMAND

Following the announcement of the vaccinated travel lanes to Germany and Brunei, Singapore Airlines said it has seen an increase in bookings.

“But it is too early to see if there is any spike in demand,” a spokesperson said.

“Singapore Airlines remains guided by regulatory requirements. We will continue to monitor the demand and be nimble in adjusting our capacity accordingly.”

Travellers coming back to Singapore from Germany or Brunei will have to travel on non-stop designated flights run by Singapore Airlines and Lufthansa or Royal Brunei Airlines respectively. These flights will only serve travellers on the vaccinated travel lanes.