Travel industry glad to be back at work as VTLs take off; staying optimistic despite Omicron

SINGAPORE: Two months ago when Mr Patrick Ong knew he was going to be leading a tour to Germany, he was over the moon.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, his job as a tour manager with Chan Brothers Travel would take him to different parts of Europe multiple times a year. But after leisure travel came to a halt, he has been working from home, taking on customer service duties at the travel agency’s enquiry hotline.

The trip to Germany would be his first guided tour in nearly two years.

“When they told me the news, I was so excited that, you know, that night I couldn’t sleep at all. I was very happy as I have not been travelling for the past one year and eight months,” the 45-year-old said with a big smile.

The 11-day tour, which departed on Nov 1 with 17 other travellers from Singapore, was one of the tour groups organised by Chan Brothers under Singapore’s vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs).

The VTLs started off with Germany and Brunei on Sep 8 before being extended to other countries in recent months, allowing those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel without quarantine. This has paved the way for battered travel providers to slowly return to their core business.

For Mr Ong, his to-do list before the trip this time round was longer than usual.

Apart from reading up about the destinations in his itinerary, he had to keep up with daily COVID-19 developments in Germany, as well as the changing rules and requirements at each location.

He also had to be familiar with the safety protocols put in place by the travel agency, such as making sure that everyone in the tour group takes their temperature twice daily and having local emergency contacts on hand.

He also brought along a second suitcase with extra thermometers, wet wipes, face masks, hand sanitiser and nearly 50 antigen rapid test (ART) kits as a precaution.

His family was concerned about him travelling at a time when COVID-19 was still raging in parts of the world but for Mr Ong, he could not wait to return to a profession he has enjoyed for about 24 years.

“I was thinking finally, I can go somewhere with a tour group,” he told CNA. “For so long, we’ve not travelled. Life must go back to normal.”

“That was how it felt when I was there in Germany ... Most of the time when we're outdoors, you see locals and even other tourists not wearing their masks. Everything felt like it was back to normal.”