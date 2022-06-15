Looking to avoid the traffic jams when travelling to Malaysia? Consider these travel options

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans and Malaysians rejoiced as land borders between the two countries finally fully reopened on Apr 1 after two years, but in recent weeks authorities have released several advisories about traffic jams.

Traffic has soared since fully vaccinated travellers were given the green light to travel between Singapore and Malaysia via private vehicles such as cars and motorcycles.

More than 33,000 travellers cleared the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints on the first day of the border reopening. This has climbed steadily to 149,000 travellers a day during the Good Friday weekend in April, 224,000 travellers a day during the Vesak Day weekend in May and 267,000 a day over the Jun 10 to 12 weekend.

On Wednesday (Jun 15), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) again warned travellers about potential heavy traffic at the land borders for the rest of the June school holiday, advising them to adjust their travel plans where possible.

It also suggested that travellers consider taking cross-border bus services to avoid getting caught in traffic jams.

Train rides between Johor Bahru and Woodlands will also resume this Sunday, adding another travel option for those looking to travel to Malaysia.



There are just over two weeks left until the end of the June holidays. If you are still thinking of crossing the border for a short break but yet are concerned about traffic jams, here are the various transport options you may want to try to avoid the congestion.