IN FOCUS: After signs of recovery, how much damage is Omicron doing to the battered travel and tourism industry?

SINGAPORE: With Singapore gradually relaxing border restrictions and launching more vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs), COVID-battered travel and tourism companies have been emerging from the shadows of the pandemic, in the hopes of reviving their business.

For travel agency director Jahabar Sadiq, this meant returning to his office at Serangoon Road for the first time in almost two years.

The 37-year-old, who had to rely on odd jobs such as food delivery and part-time security for income, decided to switch back to working full-time at his centre, Rangoon Air Travel, earlier this month.

As Mr Sadiq stepped into the office, emotions welled up inside him.

His almost-brand new travel agency and visa processing centre, which had been forced to close its doors just a month after it was set up due to the introduction of the "circuit breaker", was coated with a thick layer of dust.

In the corner of the office were cardboard boxes still to be unpacked after nearly two years.

Sitting in his black swivel chair, a small smile spread across his face as he told CNA how it felt to be back.

"It's an indescribable feeling and so emotional for me to be here again, to sit in my own chair," said Mr Sadiq, who runs Rangoon Air Travel with three other partners.