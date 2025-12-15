Travellers should get vaccinated against respiratory viruses, preventable diseases: CDA
The Communicable Diseases Agency warned that 19 Singapore residents contracted malaria or typhoid last year from travelling abroad.
SINGAPORE: With the year-end travel season in full swing, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) is urging holidaymakers to prioritise their health by getting the necessary vaccines and medications before heading abroad.
The agency, which was officially launched last month, said the advice is aimed at reducing preventable illnesses such as malaria and typhoid.
Travellers are recommended to visit a travel health clinic at least four to six weeks before their departure, in order to get advice on the required or recommended vaccinations and ways to stay healthy during their trips.
“When people travel to neighbouring countries, it feels familiar so people … forget to get vaccines,” said Associate Professor Lim Poh Lian, group director of communicable diseases programmes at CDA.
She added that travellers often forget about vaccination due to busy schedules or may neglect to properly prepare for their trip after getting a quick travel deal.
MALARIA, TYPHOID CASES
Last year, five Singapore residents contracted malaria and 14 came down with typhoid fever, according to the CDA.
The malaria cases were found to be linked to overseas travel, while the typhoid cases were likely from trips abroad as well, added the statutory board under the Ministry of Health.
Singapore has been certified malaria-free since 1982. The disease is spread by infected mosquitoes which breed in stagnant water.
Vaccination against malaria is recommended for those heading to certain parts of Asia, Africa and South America.
Meanwhile, typhoid is caused by a strain of salmonella bacteria and is spread through unclean food or water. It is most common in South Asia and Southeast Asia.
Some destinations require mandatory vaccinations such as yellow fever, which Singapore is free of. A vaccine provides lifelong protection with a single dose. Failure to get the vaccine before returning to Singapore may result in quarantine.
Last month, CDA said Singapore has a lot more to do to prevent the potential introduction and spread of yellow fever in the country.
Currently, 27 African nations – such as Kenya and Uganda – and 13 Latin American countries, including Brazil and Colombia, are classified as high-risk for yellow fever outbreaks.
According to the World Health Organization, the potential for international spread to unaffected regions remains a global health security concern.
“A lot of people like to go on safari, and if you're traveling to certain countries in Africa or South America, yellow fever vaccination is required,” said Assoc Prof Lim.
“So, we tell people: ‘Don't be caught up. Please check the list of countries with yellow fever requirements and get vaccinated before you go, so you don't end up in quarantine when you come home.’”
PROTECTION AGAINST RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS
It is also easy to pick up respiratory infections while on trips or during festive gatherings, said Assoc Prof Lim.
She noted that it is the flu season in the northern hemisphere, which is experiencing winter.
Even short transits can increase one’s exposure to viruses, she added.
"When you're in a crowded airport and you've got travellers from many different continents, it's easy to get exposed. So, even if you're going to a warm place (in) the southern hemisphere … you can still get exposed when you're traveling in airports,” Assoc Prof Lim noted.
“It's a good idea to get some of these vaccines that protect against respiratory viruses.”
To prepare for the possibility of falling ill during trips, CDA advises travellers to pack a small medical kit, including thermometers and antiseptic creams that are readily available over the shelves in pharmacies.
The agency is also updating its website to include travel safety practices, health information by destination as well as entry requirements.