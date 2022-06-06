Traveller who transited through Changi Airport tests positive for monkeypox

SINGAPORE: A traveller who transited through Singapore to Australia last week has tested positive for monkeypox, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (Jun 6).

The man had departed from Barcelona on Jun 1 and arrived at Changi Airport the following day, the ministry said. He remained in the transit holding area at Changi Airport until his departure for Sydney on the same day.

He arrived there on Jun 3, where he tested positive for the disease. He did not visit any other areas in Changi Airport.

“As the case did not enter Singapore or interact with persons in the community, there is currently no significant risk of community transmission,” MOH said.

“However, as a precautionary measure, we have conducted contact tracing for the two affected flights and those who might have come into contact with the traveller at the airport transit area.”

There were no assessed close contacts and therefore no requirement for quarantine, it added.

“However, we have put 13 persons who may have casual contact with the traveller on phone surveillance for 21 days,” the ministry said.

“Persons under phone surveillance will receive daily phone calls to ascertain their health status until the end of the monitoring period. Should they report symptoms that are suggestive of monkeypox infection, they will be medically assessed and may be conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases for further evaluation.”