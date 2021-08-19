Singapore to allow differentiated COVID-19 safety rules for travellers vaccinated overseas

SINGAPORE: Singapore will soon allow travellers fully vaccinated overseas to be eligible for vaccination-differentiated safety measures, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Thursday (Aug 19).

From 11.59pm on Friday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will issue "tamper-proof" vaccination stickers to newly arrived travellers who have been fully inoculated with a vaccine under the World Health Organization’s (WHO) emergency use list.

These stickers will be affixed to the passports of the travellers.

To obtain this sticker, travellers must produce an English-language vaccination certificate to ICA officers at immigration checkpoints when they arrive in Singapore.

Vaccines under the WHO's emergency use list include Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinovac-CoronaVac and Sinopharm.

These travellers will be eligible for vaccination-differentiated safe management measures if they produce their passport with the valid tamper-proof stickers, MOH said in its press release.