Planning for a trip? Here are some entry rules for a few of your favourite holiday destinations

SINGAPORE: Effective Friday (Apr 1), Singapore is removing all existing vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) and unilateral opening arrangements.

Instead, it will transition to a new simplified travel framework - the vaccinated travel framework - where countries and regions will be classified into two categories - general travel or the restricted category.

Under the framework, all fully vaccinated travellers, as well as children aged 12 and below, will be able to enter Singapore with just a pre-departure COVID-19 test from 11.59pm on Mar 31. Those arriving from Malaysia via the land borders are exempted from any COVID-19 tests.

As part of the relaxation of travel measures, anyone planning to enter Singapore will also no longer have to apply for entry approvals or take designated VTL flights.