Big tree on City Plaza grounds cut down after toppling on road and crushing vehicles on Sunday

SINGAPORE: A big tree at City Plaza that toppled over and fell on several vehicles on Sunday afternoon (Sep 10) has been cut down, and the mall has engaged an arborist to inspect the remaining trees on its property.

In response to TODAY's queries, a spokesperson for City Plaza's mall management said that the tree fell at about 1pm on Sunday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said one person was assessed for minor injuries but did not want to be taken to hospital.

A video on TikTok shows throngs of people standing around the fallen tree in the rain. Some are seen ducking under the tree branches in a bid to navigate their way through the crowd.

The video also shows several cars along the road trapped under the branches of the toppled tree, with the roofs of some of the cars visibly crushed under the weight of the tree branches.

The City Plaza spokesperson said on Monday that the mall management is in the process of removing the debris on site.

The spokesperson added that there had been no visible warning signs that the tree was at risk of collapsing, noting that the mall management has an existing contract with a landscape maintenance company.

"We will engage a certified arborist/landscaping company to prescribe and instruct appropriate tree pruning directives according to tree health and for addressing safety concerns to pedestrians and other road users," the spokesperson said.

The mall added that it has not received any claims for damage to vehicles.

