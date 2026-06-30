Singapore launches first national pruning guidelines to improve tree care and safety

SINGAPORE: Singapore launched its first national standard for tree management on Tuesday (Jun 30), laying out guidelines for pruning and care.

The National Parks Board (NParks) will require compliance with them for new contracts involving tree care from the second half of 2026, said the agency and Landscape Industry Association (Singapore) (LIAS) in a factsheet on Tuesday.

These guidelines - called SS 724 - apply to trees growing along roads, in parks, and in public and private properties.

“SS 724 sets out common standards for tree pruning and industry-recognised best practices in Singapore, raising the overall standard of tree care and supporting the long-term health of our urban trees,” they said.

While existing tree care practices had largely referenced international standards developed for temperate cities and tree species, the new guidelines consider the attributes of tropical urban trees, said NParks and LIAS.

At the same time, their principles, techniques and tree pruning standards align with international best practices.

“Beyond its relevance to the local landscape industry, the standard also serves as a valuable resource for tree care practitioners managing tropical trees in the region,” said NParks and LIAS.

This affirms Singapore's regional leadership in arboriculture, they said.

Arboriculture involves the cultivation, management and care for trees.