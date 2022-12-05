Former CFO of thumbdrive inventor Trek 2000 jailed, fined for multiple offences

SINGAPORE: The former chief financial officer of Trek 2000 – the tech firm behind the invention of the thumbdrive – was on Monday (Dec 5) sentenced to 11 months' jail and a fine of S$20,000 after pleading guilty to a number of charges.

Gurcharan Singh was convicted of eight charges: One charge of failing to make immediate announcements of interested person transactions; one charge of conspiring with others to falsify Trek 2000's financial statements; one charge of engaging in a conspiracy to cheat the company's auditors; three charges of instigating an employee to forge documents; and two charges of abetting another to falsify documents.

Nine other similar charges were taken into consideration for the purposes of sentencing, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release.

INTERESTED PERSON TRANSACTIONS

The charge concerning interested person transactions involved a company called T-Data Systems, whose sole shareholder was the wife of Trek 2000's then-executive director Poo Teng Pin.

In 2011, the Trek 2000 group was involved in seven transactions with T-Data Systems, totalling US$2.79 million.

Trek 2000 is a mainboard-listed company, and under the SGX-ST mainboard rules, T-Data was an interested person in relation to Trek 2000. All seven transactions, therefore, had to be announced immediately.

"However, Trek 2000 recklessly failed to make the necessary disclosures, and this failure was attributable to, among other things, the neglect of Singh," SPF said.

"Singh knew that T-Data was an interested person but did not take any steps to get Trek 2000 to make the necessary disclosures."

FICTITIOUS SALE

Singh also conspired with Poo and former Trek 2000 CEO Henn Tan to falsify the company's financial statements between November and December 2015, by recording a fictitious sale to Unimicron Technology Corp worth US$3.2 million.

"In February 2016, Trek 2000's auditors, Ernst & Young LLP, queried the fictitious sale to Unimicron and requested supporting documents," said SPF.

"Singh then conspired with Tan, Poo and another employee who is also facing charges, to deceive Ernst & Young into believing that the sale to Unimicron was genuine. Thereafter, Singh instigated an employee to forge two bank advices to support the fictitious Unimicron sale, and together with his co-conspirators, created a document setting out a false chronology of events relating to the fictitious Unimicron sale."

Ernst & Young later lodged a report to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA), SPF said.

The police added that court proceedings against the other employee referred to in this case are ongoing.