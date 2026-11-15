Cyclist killed in Changi tipper truck accident identified as national triathlete Russell Lee

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old cyclist killed in an accident with a tipper truck in Changi on Thursday (Nov 12) has been identified as national triathlete Russell Lee.

The Triathlon Association of Singapore said in a statement on Sunday that it was deeply saddened by Mr Lee's sudden death.

"At just 24 years old, Russell was a dedicated student-athlete and a cherished member of our national squad. Beyond his commitment and resilience in representing Singapore, he was known across the multisport fraternity for his warmth, generosity and the quiet strength he brought to his teammates and friends," it said.

"His loss leaves an irreplaceable void in our sporting community."

It extended its condolences to Mr Lee’s family, loved ones and teammates. Its immediate priority is supporting his family and providing grief and psychological support to the national athletes and coaches who trained with him, it added.

The association also urged road users to exercise “heightened vigilance, care and mutual respect on our roads, so that every cyclist, motorist and pedestrian returns home safely”.

The police said earlier that they were alerted to the accident along Tanah Merah Coast Road at about 8am on Thursday. A Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic pronounced the cyclist dead at the scene.

The truck’s 38-year-old driver is assisting with investigations.