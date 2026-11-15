Cyclist killed in Changi tipper truck accident identified as national triathlete Russell Lee
"At just 24 years old, Russell was a dedicated student-athlete and a cherished member of our national squad," said the Triathlon Association of Singapore.
SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old cyclist killed in an accident with a tipper truck in Changi on Thursday (Nov 12) has been identified as national triathlete Russell Lee.
The Triathlon Association of Singapore said in a statement on Sunday that it was deeply saddened by Mr Lee's sudden death.
"At just 24 years old, Russell was a dedicated student-athlete and a cherished member of our national squad. Beyond his commitment and resilience in representing Singapore, he was known across the multisport fraternity for his warmth, generosity and the quiet strength he brought to his teammates and friends," it said.
"His loss leaves an irreplaceable void in our sporting community."
It extended its condolences to Mr Lee’s family, loved ones and teammates. Its immediate priority is supporting his family and providing grief and psychological support to the national athletes and coaches who trained with him, it added.
The association also urged road users to exercise “heightened vigilance, care and mutual respect on our roads, so that every cyclist, motorist and pedestrian returns home safely”.
The police said earlier that they were alerted to the accident along Tanah Merah Coast Road at about 8am on Thursday. A Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic pronounced the cyclist dead at the scene.
The truck’s 38-year-old driver is assisting with investigations.
TRIBUTES FROM ATHLETES
Other Singapore triathletes paid tribute to Mr Lee on social media.
National triathlete Herlene Natasha Yu wrote on Instagram on Sunday: “You were truly one of a kind. You had your own unique way of spreading kindness and warmth, often in ways you probably didn’t even realise.”
Nicholas Rachmadi, a two-time Southeast Asian Games medallist, also posted on Instagram on Sunday.
"More than just a teammate and competitor, you were like a younger brother to me. In spite of however many times you'd share with me that you fell short of your goals, I'd always thought you were a legend in many ways," he wrote.
"The most resilient, hardworking, hungriest, loving and goofy person who was never satisfied or contented and flew the flag high. You've touched and inspired more lives than you'd thought bro, including mine."
Mr Lee’s death was at least the third accident involving cyclists in eastern Singapore in less than two days.
A 37-year-old female cyclist died on Wednesday after an accident with a tipper truck at the junction of Amber Road and Amber Gardens.
Earlier that day, another cyclist was involved in an accident with a taxi at the junction of Kaki Bukit Avenue 2 and Eunos Link.