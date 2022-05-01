Tripartism must always be a 'stabilising and anchoring force' for Singapore: PM Lee at May Day Rally

SINGAPORE: Tripartism must always be a “stabilising and anchoring force” for Singapore, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his May Day Rally speech on Sunday (May 1).

The tripartite collaboration among unions, employers and the Government is the result of the country’s long history of collaborative trade unionism and the "deep bonds of trust" forged through successive crises.

“Tripartism must always be a stabilising and anchoring force for Singapore. We must continually reaffirm the bonds, and sustain them from one generation to the next,” he said.

Leadership renewal is crucial for such collaboration among the Ministry of Manpower, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) to continue, he noted.

Mr Lee spoke about the “major step forward” in political leadership at the national level, with Finance Minister Lawrence Wong unanimously endorsed by all his Cabinet colleagues and then by all the PAP MPs as the leader of the 4G team.

Mr Wong will be taking on a heavy responsibility, Mr Lee said, adding that the incoming leader will have to steer Singapore in a very “different and uncertain” world.

“He will need the full support of his Cabinet colleagues and also must be able to rely on all our brothers and sisters to work with him and his team and to continue partnering them to take Singapore forward,” he said, addressing about 2,000 labour movement leaders and tripartite partners who attended virtually and physically.

He urged them to give Mr Wong and his team their fullest support.

WORKER-CENTRIC FIRMS TO DO WELL

Mr Lee also spoke about firms pivoting and adapting to capture new opportunities to tackle challenges they are facing, with the help of unions.

Companies with worker-centric practices will do well in the future labour market, Mr Lee said, noting that the pandemic has shifted work norms.

“Telecommuting has become common. Workers are putting more weight on flexibility and autonomy.”

Singapore has to maximise the potential of its domestic labour force, given that the domestic population is “hardly growing” and that the workforce is ageing, he said.

The economy is generating more jobs than the country has workers for, Mr Lee said.

Three ways to realise business transformation are by pivoting a business to ride on industry trends, rebranding an industry to attract more workers and creating more flexible work arrangements to improve retention, Mr Lee said, sharing the experiences of three firms.