Court order sought against retailer that allegedly claims alkaline water prevents cancer, diabetes

SINGAPORE: The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) has filed court proceedings against a company that allegedly made false claims, and misled customers over its alkaline water filtration systems and maintenance service packages.

The firm, Triple Lifestyle Marketing, allegedly misled customers that alkaline or filtered water can prevent or improve the condition of diseases such as cancer, diabetes and arthritis.

In a statement on Friday (Dec 16), CCCS said it has filed court proceedings in the State Courts against Triple Lifestyle Marketing and its sole director, Tan Jia Huang, under the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act.

CCCS is asking the court to make findings against the company over its false and misleading claims, and is seeking an injunction to stop the firm from engaging in this conduct.

The firm sells water dispensers, alkaline water filtration systems and maintenance service packages to consumers.

Triple Lifestyle Marketing allegedly engaged in unfair practices including: Making the false claim that its products were accredited and that its customers included Thomson Medical Centre; that its water dispenser was free for a limited time when this was untrue; and that it would repair or replace faulty water dispensers or change water filters under its maintenance service package.

From at least January 2020 or around December 2020, the company allegedly accepted payments for its maintenance service packages, which included a one-year warranty for its "tankless" water dispenser to customers.

However, the company knew that it would not be able to repair or replace faulty water dispensers with functioning units within the warranty period, said CCCS.

Triple Lifestyle Marketing also allegedly misled consumers that alkaline and/or filtered water can prevent or improve the condition of diseases such as osteoporosis, cancer, diabetes, arthritis, kidney or colonic disorders and psoriasis.

BACKGROUND

CCCS began investigating the company after a referral from the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) in November 2020.

After receiving a high number of complaints against the company, CASE issued company alerts on Triple Lifestyle Marketing in February 2021 and April 2022 to warn consumers of its unfair practices.

CASE also asked Triple Lifestyle Marketing to enter into a Voluntary Compliance Agreement, but the company did not sign the agreement.

Under the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act, it is an unfair practice for a retailer to make a false or misleading claim or to accept payment for goods and services that it knows it cannot supply within the specified period.