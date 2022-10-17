Security guard attacked at logistics hub in Jurong

SINGAPORE: A security guard was attacked at a logistics hub in Jurong last Thursday (Oct 13), after he alerted a truck driver that he did not follow procedures and safety protocols.

The Union of Security Employees (USE) said in a Facebook post on Monday that it was alerted to the incident. Mr Suresh Subramaniam, a 51-year-old supervisor, was on duty at a logistics hub at Pioneer Crescent last Thursday at about 9.20am.

He told a container truck driver that he did not follow procedures and safety protocols, said the union. The driver shouted at Mr Suresh.

As the driver exited the compound, he stopped his container truck on the roadside and proceeded to the guardhouse to confront the security guard.

The driver allegedly assaulted Mr Suresh a few times, resulting in injuries to his face. Other officers rushed to the scene, and the driver left.

Mr Suresh, who is employed by Spear Security Force, made a police report and was given three days leave after seeing a doctor.

In response to CNA's queries, the police said a 38-year-old man is assisting with investigations.

USE general secretary Raymond Chin, USE president Ardi Amir and USE executive secretary Steve Tan visited Mr Suresh on Monday afternoon and gave him some tonic and FairPrice vouchers.

"Our officers perform duties as ascribed to them by the Private Security Industry Act and must not be abused when doing so.

"Acts of abuse are despicable and the union will do our utmost to work with the authorities to protect our officers," said USE.