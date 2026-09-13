Singapore Fitness Alliance helping True Fitness, True Yoga employees find jobs
About 230 employees and freelancers from True Group have reached out to Singapore Fitness Alliance.
SINGAPORE: Following True Fitness and True Yoga's abrupt closure, the Singapore Fitness Alliance (SFA) said on Sunday (Sep 13) it is helping affected employees find new jobs.
The initiative is in collaboration with the National Instructors & Coaches Association (NICA) - an association set up in 2019 by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), and e2i - NTUC’s employment and employability institute, SFA said.
To date, about 230 employees and freelancers from True Group have reached out to SFA, the not-for-profit association's president and co-founder Sean Tan said in response to CNA's queries.
However, SFA will not be involved with any efforts to recover unpaid salaries or commissions for the staff members, said Mr Tan.
SFA counts most of the gyms, studios and boutiques in Singapore as its members, according to its website.
True Group operates 10 fitness centres in Singapore across three brands: True Fitness, TFX and Yoga Edition.
Its parent company is Hong Kong-listed Kontafarma China Holdings, which filed a bourse listing on Thursday night stating that the directors of True Fitness and True Yoga in Singapore were unable to continue business due to their liabilities.
The company cited "unprecedented" challenges including competition from boutique gyms, exercise facilities in condominiums and private residences, and the rise of digital training options.
The fitness centres are closing as part of the liquidation process, with insolvency practitioners provisionally appointed.
True Group, which was established in Singapore in 2004, earlier pulled out of Malaysia and Thailand in 2017, and Taiwan in 2025.
The mismanagement of the closures of the Malaysia and Thailand businesses was the subject of a lawsuit in Singapore, which True Fitness and True Yoga won against True Group's founder and then-CEO in 2022.