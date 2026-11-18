SINGAPORE: US President Donald Trump is on a tour of Asia, with trade tensions and regional security in focus as he meets world leaders in the Philippines and China.

Trump attended meetings on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Manila on Tuesday (Nov 17), and is set to meet Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday before heading to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

His trip comes amid fresh US export controls on advanced artificial intelligence chips affecting Singapore and several other Southeast Asian countries.

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