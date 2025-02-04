Slower growth, souring business sentiment: How Trump's tariffs could hurt Singapore's economy

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s open, trade-dependent economy could face slower growth and weaker business sentiment, even though it is not directly targeted by the latest US tariffs announced over the weekend.

Analysts said on Monday (Feb 3) that the 10 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods will have a greater impact on Singapore than the 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports.

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that these tariffs would remain in place until a national emergency over the drug fentanyl and illegal immigration to the US is resolved. However, the White House did not clarify what specific actions the three affected countries would need to take.

While President Trump has previously threatened tariffs, some were surprised by how quickly he implemented them.

Mr Mansoor Mohi-uddin, chief economist at the Bank of Singapore, said many had expected “lengthy negotiations” between the US and its key trading partners in the first few months of the year.

“The consensus was that expected US tariffs would only threaten the economic outlook in the second half of 2025,” he said.