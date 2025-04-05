Trump tariffs: Pritam Singh backs PM Wong’s call for unity amid significant uncertainties

SINGAPORE: A trade-exposed nation like Singapore will have to remain nimble and fleet-footed in the face of global uncertainties, Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh said on Saturday (Apr 5) in response to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs announcement this week.

Echoing Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s call for people to stand united, Mr Singh wrote on Facebook: “Yesterday evening, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called for a united population in the face of significant uncertainties. The PM is correct.

“A united population requires Singaporeans, regardless of our differences, to row in the same direction, more so as we enter another strait of uncharted waters.”

The Workers’ Party chief added that a united society is one where all Singaporeans are represented in parliament.

“Unity in diversity, regardless of race or religion, is Singapore’s best response to an unknown future,” Mr Singh said.

“It is for this very reason that the WP has long called for a rational and responsible opposition politics in this country we call home. That call continues to evolve with the importance of a loyal opposition - one that is loyal to Singapore.”