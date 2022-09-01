New digital bank by Standard Chartered and NTUC to launch savings account and ‘numberless’ credit card

SINGAPORE: Trust Bank, the latest digital bank to announce its launch in Singapore, said on Thursday (Sep 1) that it is rolling out a range of products including a savings account and a “numberless” credit card that allows customers to choose their repayment date.

The savings account will offer customers a “market-leading base rate and the ability to earn up to 1.4 per cent” on their deposits, said the new bank formed by Standard Chartered and FairPrice Group.

NTUC union members will be able to enjoy the highest tier of savings and benefits, it added in a press release.

Its “numberless” card will also offer the dual functionality of a credit and debit card. Cardholders will also be able to choose their repayment date and eliminate fees.

The bank is also offering a family personal accident insurance developed by NTUC Income. The insurance policy comes at a premium of S$0.50 per month and has no limit to the number of dependents covered. This is available at no premium for the first two months upon signing up of the Trust credit card, the bank said.

These products, which will be available via the bank’s app, were built based on an extensive feedback received during its user testing period. It is touting a “differentiated customer experience”, with customers being able to sign up “in minutes” with their SingPass accounts and use their digital cards immediately.