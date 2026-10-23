TSH Resources says 274 hotspots detected within estate boundaries were outside operational areas

SINGAPORE: Palm oil cultivation company TSH Resources said on Thursday (Oct 22) that 274 hotspots detected within its estate between January and Oct 21 were in “community enclave areas” outside its operational areas.

The company was responding to queries from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) about whether its operations had contributed to the recent haze in Southeast Asia.

In a bourse filing, TSH Resources said no fire was detected within its planted or operational areas between January and Oct 21.

There was also no report or claim of fires started by its employees, it added.

“During the period, 274 hotspots were detected within the group's estate boundaries and were all in community enclave areas, outside the group's operational areas,” said TSH Resources.

The company said its field teams responded to and extinguished the fires, and lodged police reports for the incidents.

It also disclosed that a fire broke out on Aug 17 within the Hak Guna Usaha area of its subsidiary, PT Bulungan Citra Agro Persada (BCAP).

“The fire originated from a community enclave area outside BCAP's operational area. BCAP extinguished the fire on the same day, lodged a police report and continues to cooperate with the relevant authorities,” TSH Resources said.

The company, which operates oil palm plantations and mills in Malaysia and Indonesia, maintained that its operations and activities within its Indonesian concessions had not contributed to the recent haze.

Senior Minister K Shanmugam had warned this week that Singapore would use every legal, regulatory and economic lever at its disposal against companies responsible for the haze.