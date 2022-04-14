Importer and firm director fined for illegally importing fresh vegetables

SINGAPORE: An importer of food products and its director were fined on Thursday (Apr 14) for illegally importing fresh vegetables for sale.

TSYT, an importer of food products, was fined S$4,250, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a joint media release.

The company's director, Lee Yew Lim, was also fined the same amount for failing to "prevent the offence from being committed".

In a joint operation conducted by ICA and SFA, ICA officers detained a truck carrying food produce consigned to TSYT at Woodlands Command.

"The case was then referred to SFA for follow-up investigation."

SFA's investigations found that TSYT illegally imported about 436.2kg of undeclared and under-declared fresh vegetables in the consignment imported from Malaysia, said the authorities.

"The illegal consignments were seized," they added.