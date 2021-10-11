Her dying wish was to see her children in India. A TTSH team made it come true

SAYING GOODBYE

On Jun 27, 2020, about two weeks after they arrived in India, Mdm Rajeswari died.

Mr Mani, who was described by his wife’s doctors as a “calm and devoted caregiver”, was by her side.

“Suddenly, she lost consciousness … When I checked, she had no pulse. The doctors had advised not to resuscitate her,” he said.

A neighbour who is a doctor confirmed her death. She was 44 years old.

In a tearful interview recounting his wife's journey home, Mr Mani spoke about her will to be with their children.

“She said if she doesn’t see her children, she won’t leave the world, she will stay,” he said. “She was so happy.”

He is still in disbelief that they were able to make the trip.

“I didn’t believe it would happen. They told us that we could go on Jun 10, a day before that, but we didn’t believe it at all. Because the COVID-19 situation was bad, and so was hers.

“Even in the ambulance on the way to the airport, I didn’t believe … Nobody believed that I could go. My company didn’t believe that I would be able to go.”

Even when they arrived in India, Mdm Rajeswari could not believe she was there, he said.

“It was so difficult, but I was also happy that I was with my wife (when she died). But when she was no more, that’s when it really got bad for me, when I knew she was not going to be around anymore.”

Mr Mani said he is grateful to donors and those who gave up their seats so they could be on the flight. Most of all, he is grateful to the doctors who worked tirelessly to make the trip possible.

Dr Yung said that the team felt “compelled” to fulfil Mdm Rajeswari's last wish because they were “touched by her determination and love”.

WHAT IS PALLIATIVE CARE?

The TTSH palliative care team tries its best to fulfil the wishes of all its patients, Dr Yung said.

The overarching theme and aim of palliative care – the care of patients with a limited life expectancy – is “adding life to days whether days can be added to lives”, she said.

It involves not just handling the patient's physical care, but also the psychological and social aspects of their lives.

Palliative patients are predominantly those with advanced cancers, who have a “high symptom burden”. The team also looks after patients with organ failure, who have equally high needs, she said. Patients typically have up to a year left to live.

When struck with illness and facing death, things like success and material things become less important. “It's about what gives them meaning and what's the focus and priority in life next,” she said.

“Number one is family, good symptom control or good death.”