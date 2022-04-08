3 arrested after attempting to evade Tuas Checkpoint clearance while entering Singapore

SINGAPORE: Two men and one woman were arrested after they attempted to evade arrival immigration clearance at Tuas Checkpoint early on Friday (Apr 8) morning.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the Malaysia-registered vehicle driven by a Singaporean man had evaded departure clearance at Malaysia's Komplex Sultan Abu Bakar at about 2.15am.

The vehicle then sped towards Tuas Checkpoint while being pursued by Malaysia's Traffic Police.

The vehicle was spotted by an auxiliary police officer, who was deployed at the entrance of Tuas Checkpoint towards Malaysia, said ICA.

"He immediately activated the alarm and the checkpoint was locked down without delay."

To "circumvent" the lockdown, ICA said the driver attempted to "force his way into Singapore" through the automated motorcycle clearance lanes.

"However, the lanes were too narrow and the vehicle was incapacitated after crashing into the counters," said the authority, adding that an ICA officer suffered an abrasion on his right ankle in the process. The driver was later detained.

TWO PASSENGERS ATTEMPTED TO ESCAPE

The two passengers in the vehicle - a Chinese national and a Vietnamese woman, based on their declarations - attempted to flee the scene by foot, but were "intercepted by auxiliary police officers responding to the incident".

The woman sustained injuries from a fall while attempting to escape.

Both the man and the woman were allegedly not in possession of valid travel documents and were later detained, said ICA.

Two ambulances were "activated" to provide medical assistance to the ICA officer and the woman. Both were conscious when taken to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the vehicle was wanted by the police and the Central Narcotics Bureau. The man was also allegedly in possession of a tampered Singapore passport.

A preliminary urine test indicated that the driver had tested positive for drug consumption.

All three suspects were arrested and investigations are ongoing.

"The ICA takes a serious view of attempts to enter Singapore illegally and the possession of false Singapore travel documents," it said.

Under the Immigration Act, those found guilty of illegal entry may be liable to a jail term of up to six months and a minimum of three strokes of the cane.

Under the Passport Act, those found guilty of possessing a false Singapore travel document may be liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to 10 years, or both.

For damaging Government properties, first time offenders may be fined up to S$2,000, or jailed for up to three years and caned.