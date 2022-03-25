Fires, oil leaks and smoke: What led to the Tuas explosion that killed 3 workers

RED FLAGS & WARNING SIGNS

The report listed a series of red flags spotted months before the explosion occurred. These included boiling sounds during the operation of the machine as well as white smoke and oil leaks from the oil jacket. The heaters on the machine also melted, glowed red or caught fire.

On the morning of the explosion on Feb 24, a heater glowed red hot and a small fire occurred at the heater area.

This was not the first time a fire had broken out. On Feb 12, a fire also broke out at the front of the mixer machine. Black oil was observed to have leaked from the oil jacket and there was a lot of smoke.

After that fire, Mr Marimuthu developed concerns about the safety of the mixer machine and sent a series of concerned messages via WhatsApp to project manager Lwin Moe Tun.

“this one finish I talk to you”

“better I no work”

“I very sect [scared]”

“still I no see my baby”

Mr Lwin told Mr Chua about Mr Marimuthu's concerns. In response, Mr Chua sent several text messages to Mr Marimuthu claiming that the fire was not actually from the mixer machine, the machine was not dangerous, and it was not the oil that caught fire.

This was just one such incident. The report said: “These events were near misses and opportunities for intervention. However, they were not thoroughly investigated because the occurrences were not adequately understood, and no further risk assessments were conducted.

“Had the red flags been properly addressed, the unfortunate explosion could have been avoided.”

HOW THE EXPLOSION OCCURRED

There were two main circumstances leading to the explosion:

First, excessive pressure in the mixer machine’s oil jacket caused mechanical failure and fracture of the welds.

This pressure was a result of over-heating of the oil and use of the oil jacket as a closed system when it was designed to be operated as an opened system, said the report.

Mr Chua had instructed Stars Engrg’s workers to seal off all openings on the oil jacket since Aug 8, 2020, the report said.

Second, when the welds fractured from too much pressure in the oil jacket, oil was forced out and aerosolised into fine droplets, which were ignited, leading to the explosion.

This sparked off the accumulated potato starch powder suspended in the air, causing the subsequent flash fires.