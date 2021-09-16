Public hearings for inquiry into fatal Tuas explosion to start on Sep 20

SINGAPORE: The inquiry committee set up to investigate February's fatal fire and explosion at Stars Engrg in Tuas will hold its first tranche of public hearings in open court from Sep 20 to Oct 8.

The first tranche of hearings will focus on ascertaining the "causes and circumstances" of the accident, the Ministry of Manpower said on Thursday (Sep 16).

A second tranche of public hearings will be held from Nov 15 to Nov 19 to "review recommendations to prevent the occurrence of such accidents", the ministry said.

The fire and explosion took place at the industrial building at 32E Tuas Avenue 11 on Feb 24.

Ten workers suffered burns in the incident. Three of them died from their injuries.

The last injured worker was discharged from hospital in June, said MOM.