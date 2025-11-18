NEA fined S$230,000 over deaths of 2 employees in Tuas Incineration Plant explosion

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) was on Tuesday (Nov 18) fined S$230,000 (US$176,500) for work safety failures that contributed to the death of two of its officers at Tuas Incineration Plant in 2021.

Mr Kwok Yeow Wai, 65, and Mr Wee Eng Leng, 64, died when an explosion occurred in an electrical switch room where they had been sent to troubleshoot a fault.

A third employee, Mr Low Yin Choon, 59, survived the blast with injuries.

The incident occurred on Sep 23, 2021, when the three men were called in to troubleshoot an industrial fan in the incineration plant that could not be switched off.

After unsuccessful attempts to switch the industrial fan off remotely, they went to the switch room to try to do this.

In the process, either Mr Kwok or Mr Wee disconnected the circuit breaker from the switch while a live current was still flowing. This "racking out" with a live current was against safety regulations.

It resulted in an upflash explosion in the switch room. All three men, who were not wearing suitable fire-retardant gear, were injured in the blast.

Mr Kwok was pronounced dead at the scene and Mr Wee died in hospital three days later. Mr Low was hospitalised with severe burns over 27 per cent of his body surface area.

A forensic examination found another factor leading to the blast - the automatic tripping, which was a safety feature, did not occur because a piston in the circuit breaker had worn out over time and dislodged, jamming the mechanism.

Defence counsel Mr Jason Chan told the court that the incident was "deeply painful" for the agency. "Mr Kwok and Mr Wee were cherished and very senior employees of NEA," said the lawyer.

Mr Kwok, a senior engineering manager, and Mr Wee, an executive engineering manager, each had more than 40 years of experience in electrical maintenance work at the time.

In a statement after the hearing, NEA said it deeply regretted the loss of the two long-serving NEA officers.

"Even after four years, their absence continues to be deeply felt, and their contributions will be remembered. We are thankful that the officer who suffered injuries has since recovered and returned to work," the agency said.

NEA added that it took responsibility for the shortcomings cited in the case and accepted the fine. It also detailed steps it has taken to strengthen workplace safety practices and culture beyond the shortcomings in the criminal charge.

"NEA regrets that we had fallen short of the high standards we set for ourselves and the expectations of the public. We will strive to put in our utmost efforts to do better in the future," it said.

THREE WORK SAFETY FAILURES

The statutory board was represented in court by its group director of infrastructure and engineering Desmond Tan.

NEA pleaded guilty to one charge under the Workplace Safety and Health Act, covering three work safety failures.

First, NEA did not ensure that its permit-to-work system for high-voltage switchgear racking works complied with Electricity (Electrical Installations) Regulations.

According to regulations, only an authorised engineer can issue the permit to work, and the permit must be issued to "competent persons".

But on the day of the incident, the permit to work was not issued by the authorised engineer. He was not notified of the faulty industrial fan and was not asked to issue any permit.

Mr Kwok and Mr Wee were also not "competent persons" to carry out such works.

The prosecution said this happened because NEA's permit-to-work system did not expressly require the authorised engineer to issue the permit, and charged other engineers with doing this even though they were not authorised.

The authorised engineer was also supposed to supervise such works or delegate supervision to another competent person. But this did not happen on the day, as he was not notified of the team's intended works.

Investigations further found that NEA's engineers had been carrying out high-voltage switchgear racking works without the supervision of an authorised engineer for several years.

Second, NEA did not provide maintenance workers at Tuas Incineration Plant with suitable personal protective equipment, which should have included fire-retardant clothing.

This was despite NEA identifying the risk of flashover and burns in its own risk assessment.

Instead, the workers wore an NEA-issued uniform that had no fire-retardant qualities. NEA also provided them with helmets, goggles, gloves and safety shields.

Third, NEA did not establish safe work procedures for the type of work that the team was carrying out on the day, therefore failing to control foreseeable risks.