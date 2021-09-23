1 dead, 2 taken to hospital after 'localised explosion' in electrical switch room at Tuas incineration plant

SINGAPORE: A man died and two others were taken to hospital for burn injuries after a "localised explosion" in an electrical switch room at Tuas incineration plant on Thursday (Sep 23).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said firefighters responded to a fire at the plant at about 3.15pm.

Firefighters arrived to find an electrical switch room that was smoke-logged. Wearing breathing apparatus, they entered and found that the fire involved a chimney fan switch in the switch room.

They extinguished "a few pockets of fire" with two dry powder fire extinguishers, said SCDF.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a statement that there was a “localised explosion” in the electrical switchroom.

A 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic, while two other men, aged 59 and 64, were taken to hospital.

"Patients who suffered smoke inhalation or serious burn injuries but are in stable condition, will be conveyed to Singapore General Hospital's specialised Burn Centre instead of the nearest hospital," said SCDF in a Facebook post.

About 80 people self-evacuated from the premises, said SCDF, adding that it was investigating the cause of the fire.

“Technicians were operating the high tension electrical switch gear for maintenance work," said NEA, adding that it is in contact with its officers' family members and providing all assistance possible.

"All other TIP (Tuas incineration plant) workers are safe. Operations at the plant have been safely wound down," the agency added.

Police said they were alerted to a "case of industrial accident" at the plant, and that police investigations are ongoing.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu expressed her "deepest condolences" to the families of the victims.

The three workers, all Singaporeans, were conducting electrical maintenance work in the electrical room when the explosion happened, she said in a Facebook post.

"The explosion was contained within the electrical room, and did not spread to the rest of the premises."

She added that the authorities will investigate the cause of the incident to prevent any future occurrences.