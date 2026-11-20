SINGAPORE: The second phase of Tuas Port, the largest of its four development phases, will begin operations from 2028, with 21 deepwater berths expected by the mid-2030s, PSA Singapore said on Friday (Nov 20).

Spanning nearly 400 hectares of reclaimed land, or about 560 football fields, the phase has water depth of 23m and 8.6km of wharf. It is designed to accommodate the world’s largest container vessels, PSA said.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow said that when the port is fully completed in the 2040s, Singapore will consolidate all its container operations in one location, making Tuas Port the world’s largest fully automated port.

The completed port will have 66 mega berths and the capacity to handle the equivalent of 65 million 20-foot containers a year.

Tuas Port currently has 15 operational berths and has handled 25 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) since opening in 2022.

As a small island nation without natural resources, maritime connectivity is Singapore’s “lifeblood”, said Mr Siow. The seaport connects the country to more than 600 ports worldwide and supports more than 140,000 jobs, as well as the wider manufacturing and services economy, he added.

That connectivity depends on an open, rules-based maritime order and a thriving maritime ecosystem, he said.