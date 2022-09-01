Tuas Port opens officially, will be 'critical engine' driving Singapore's economy: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Tuas Port, which will anchor the future Western Gateway, officially opened on Thursday (Sept 1) with three berths operational.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hailed the mega project as a port of the future and a critical engine driving Singapore's economy.

In his speech at the opening ceremony, Mr Lee said Tuas Port will position Singapore well to "support the growth in maritime traffic and global trade and strengthen our connectivity and capability to provide efficient and reliable services".

"It will reinforce Singapore's status as an international maritime centre, and enable many related industries to flourish," said Mr Lee.

Tuas Port, expected to be the world's largest fully-automated port upon completion, can accommodate the world's largest container ships and will be able to handle larger vessels built in the future. It will also be able to manage a larger number and greater density of vessel movements safely and efficiently.

The mega port will also anchor the future Western Gateway, serving nearby industries at the Jurong Lake District, Jurong Innovation District, and Jurong and Tuas industrial areas.

"Being closer to the port means faster and cheaper port services. This means more efficient production, and quicker turnaround for their products to be exported to international markets. Sectors such as advanced manufacturing, cold-chain, e-commerce, and logistics will benefit the most," said Mr Lee.

Reclamation works for the first phase of the mega port project were completed late last year, with reclamation works for Phase 2 under way.

Mr Lee had said at this year's National Day Rally that the Government decided to consolidate all port operations at the existing Tanjong Pagar, Brani, Keppel and Pasir Panjang terminals into one mega port at Tuas.

The shift will free up prime waterfront land from Shenton Way to Pasir Panjang for the future Greater Southern Waterfront.