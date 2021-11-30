Reclamation works for first phase of Tuas Port completed, two berths to open by end-2021

SINGAPORE: The first two berths at the upcoming Tuas Port are set to be operational by the end of this year, with the completion of reclamation works for the first phase of the mega port project, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) announced on Tuesday (Nov 30).

This comes about six years after construction works for Tuas port began, which entailed soil improvement works for 414 ha of land, including 294 ha - the equivalent of 412 football fields - of newly reclaimed land.

Construction of the first phase also included the fabrication and installation of 221 10-storey tall caissons - 15,000-tonne concrete structures used to create wharves - to form 8.6km of seawall.

In a media release, MPA said the Tuas Port, which will be completed in the 2040s over four phases, is expected to be capable of handling 65 million TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) annually – double the 36 million TEUs per year Singapore’s port can currently handle.

It added that the Tuas Port, which will occupy about 1,337 ha of land when completed, will be an “automated, intelligent and sustainable” port, with electrified automated yard cranes and driverless automated guided vehicles to transport containers between the yard and wharf.

“The completion of Phase 1 reclamation for Tuas Port is a significant milestone, demonstrating our resilience amid adversity, and affirming Singapore’s status as a reliable global hub port trusted by partners,” said Minister for Transport S Iswaran.

Speaking at an event marking the completion of reclamation works for the first phase, Mr Iswaran noted the use of “innovative and sustainable construction methods” has enabled MPA to achieve cost savings of more than S$1 billion for Phase 1.

At the same event, MPA chairman Niam Chiang Meng said reclamation works for Phase 2 of the mega port were also underway, noting this would involve the construction of 9.1km of caissons.

The authorities are also "moving ahead" with plans for Phase 3, he said at the event, which also commemorated MPA’s 25th anniversary.

Mr Niam added that the agency is partnering with others to build an ecosystem around the Tuas Port and prepare for future disruptions, such as the advent of maritime autonomous surface ships.

“In that regard, we have actually started developing autonomous technologies with our technological partners. In fact, they have just had three trials successfully completed and we are looking forward to more developments in that area,” he said.

He added that MPA has also established a network to align standards for such autonomous ships to seamlessly operate across different ports.