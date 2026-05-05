Bedok food centre safe for diners amid TB cases, says Ong Ye Kung
The health minister visited the hawker centre and a screening centre on Tuesday (May 5), urging the public not to avoid the area.
SINGAPORE: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung reassured the public that dining at Block 216 Bedok Food Centre & Market remains safe, after the hawker centre was identified as a key location linked to several tuberculosis cases.
The hawker centre is one of three locations in Bedok Central linked to 13 tuberculosis cases identified between January 2023 and February this year, alongside Heartbeat@Bedok and the Singapore Pools outlet in Bedok.
The cases were found to be genetically similar across three clusters, following epidemiological investigations and whole genome sequencing analysis.
Authorities said some of the cases had overlapping activity patterns across the three locations over time, suggesting possible exposure through repeated or prolonged visits.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday (May 5) after his visit to the hawker centre and a tuberculosis screening centre set up at Heartbeat@Bedok, Mr Ong said the disease does not spread easily through casual contact.
“Tuberculosis does not get transmitted casually through one, two or even three meetings, or sharing of plates, or shaking of hands. It requires very prolonged close exposure,” he said.
“So therefore, coming to a hawker centre and eating is perfectly safe.”
His comments come as authorities roll out mandatory tuberculosis screening for about 700 tenants and workers at the three locations, with voluntary screening extended to members of the public who spent prolonged periods there.
Those eligible for voluntary screening include individuals who have spent a cumulative 96 hours or more at the affected locations since January 2023, with testing provided free of charge.
As of 6pm on Monday, 541 people have been screened for tuberculosis at Heartbeat@Bedok. An additional 167 individuals were screened at SATA CommHealth Bedok Clinic on May 2 and May 4.
Of the 708 people screened, more than 400 volunteered, while 280 were in the mandatory group.
Following the strong public response, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) announced on Monday that it will extend tuberculosis screening at Heartbeat@Bedok by a day - ending on May 8 - allowing 500 more people to be screened.
Mr Ong said that Singapore has fewer than 1,000 cases this year, adding that the country’s active infection rates are “quite low”.
“I would say maybe Singaporeans are also getting used to the idea that from time to time, for precautionary reasons, we will conduct such measures to test everyone to suppress the disease, and in the meantime, life should go on as per normal,” he said.
“This will be a recurring thing, and I hope that we get better each time we do it.”
The number of new active tuberculosis cases among Singapore residents dropped to 1,019 last year, from 1,156 in 2024.
DROP IN BUSINESS AMID FEARS
Hawkers at the food centre said business has taken a noticeable hit.
When CNA visited at 9am on Tuesday, 31 of around 80 stalls were closed - though some stalls are typically closed on Tuesdays.
Mr Augustine Kuah, 37, who co-owns a curry puff stall, said customer numbers had dropped sharply almost overnight.
“It’s been quite bad since the announcement (of the clusters). Fewer and fewer people are coming because they are afraid,” he said, estimating a fall of up to 70 per cent.
He noted that regular patrons have either cut back on visits or stopped coming altogether, despite reassurances from authorities that the risk of transmission from casual contact is low.
Mr Kuah said he planned to close on Wednesday and Thursday. “It doesn't make sense to open a store when there’s really not much of a crowd around here. We prepare the food but cannot sell it,” he said.
Other hawkers CNA spoke to reported a similar drop of between 50 and 70 per cent in business since the news broke.
On Monday, Senior Minister of State for Health Tan Kiat How said affected hawkers will get half a month's rental and other charges waived this month.