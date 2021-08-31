Muslim nurses 'relieved' to get to wear tudung with uniform, private hospitals to follow suit

SINGAPORE: Muslim nurses have welcomed the news that nurses in the public healthcare sector will be allowed to wear a tudung with their uniforms if they want to from November.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 29).

"I am very relieved, very happy when I heard the news. It's been very long since we've asked for this. There was a sense of relief. I was even tearing up, got a bit emotional," shared a nurse who only wanted to be known as Wati.

The 36-year-old Malay-Muslim has been a nurse at Singapore General Hospital for 16 years. She said she wasn't expecting the news, as she had "kind of lost hope" that she would be allowed to wear a tudung at work.

Wati currently dons the tudung on her way to work, removes it on the job, then puts it on again for the journey home.

"There's a reason why the tudung is so important to the Muslim community. Wearing the tudung is part of a spiritual journey to God. When we work as a nurse, it's our job to heal others. (Being able to wear the tudung) aligns what we believe in with (our job of) helping people," she told CNA.

"It's something in our hearts, and finally we're able to practise it, to be part of the community."

Similarly, 33-year-old nurse Aishah Sulaiman was "very happy to hear" the news.

"It's not a hinder for me to carry out my duties now, but (being able to wear a tudung) would make the to-and-fro journey more convenient," said Ms Aishah, who works at a public hospital.

Ms Aishah said she believes most Muslim nurses in Singapore have been waiting to hear the news, especially "when we can see that healthcare workers in other countries have been able to wear the tudung".

"This news is significant to me because I'm a practising Muslim. I wish I can wear my tudung (on the job) since it's compulsory to me as a Muslim woman."