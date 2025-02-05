MOE studying how to discourage undesirable advertising practices from tuition centres

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is studying how to discourage tuition centres from using undesirable advertising practices, said Minister of State for Education Gan Siow Huang on Wednesday (Feb 5).

Responding to a supplementary question in parliament from Mr Liang Eng Hwa (PAP-Bukit Panjang), Ms Gan said MOE has observed some tuition centres appealing to parents’ anxieties and their fear of missing out.

In his question, Mr Liang said he was “very troubled” to see tuition centre staff members distributing flyers to parents outside a primary school in his constituency on the first day of school earlier this year.

“I offered my views to the couple distributing the tuition flyers and said they should not be doing this on the first day of school for P1 (students),” he added.

“We do not want to create such unnecessary competition on day one, as well as stress on our parents and students on day one of P1.”

He asked if MOE could come up with “standing instructions” to advise tuition centres not to advertise outside schools, especially on the first day of school for Primary 1 students.

MOE does not support such practices, said Ms Gan in response.

“We think that it unduly induces parents to sign up their children for tuition and it is not healthy. Our schools certainly do not support such practices,” she added.

“We are studying how we could discourage tuition centres from doing this. We are reviewing our process.”