Cross Island Line, residential development works at Turf City to begin after tenants' lease ends in Dec 2023

SINGAPORE: Works on the new Cross Island Line (CRL) station at Turf City as well as preparations for the future residential development at the site will begin progressively after the tenants’ lease ends on Dec 31, 2023, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said on Friday (Sep 23).

Transport Minister S Iswaran announced on Tuesday that six more stations on the Cross Island Line will be opened in 2032.

The stations are Turf City, King Albert Park, Maju, Clementi, West Coast and Jurong Lake District, forming Phase 2 of the Cross Island Line.

The Cross Island Line is Singapore's eighth MRT line and the longest fully underground line at more than 50km. It will be constructed in three phases.

The station at Turf City will improve public transport accessibility and connectivity for the area, said SLA and URA in a joint release on Friday.

“The redevelopment of brownfield sites such as Turf City will allow the Government to make optimal use of the land and transport infrastructure,” they added.

Brownfield sites include golf courses and industrial areas with expiring leases.

The authorities said detailed technical studies such as environmental and heritage studies are being carried out to ensure that any development at Turf City will be sensitively integrated with its surrounding environment.

“Where feasible, we will retain and integrate key existing natural and heritage elements into the future master plan for the area,” they added.

Agencies will also engage with relevant stakeholders to share more about the plans for the site and seek their feedback when ready, authorities said.