A new home in Sembawang for more than 100 horses from Turf City

NEW PRIMARY SCHOOL, PUBLIC LIBRARY

Mr Ong said that 20 black and white colonial bungalows in Sembawang will also be repurposed.



The Singapore Land Authority has recently put them up for tender for short-term stay, he added.



“Some of the houses can be for retail, some for restaurants, some for chalets, that you can stay for one week or beyond,” he noted.



“So this is a place where you can have a holiday. You can take a short vacation in Sembawang near the beach.”



During the event, Mr Ong also announced plans to help young families in East Canberra.



He said 1,000 additional preschool places will be ready as early as 2027.



He added that the Ministry of Education (MOE) has been supportive of his proposal to build another primary school in East Canberra.



“I hope in the not too far future, in the near future, we will get good news from MOE that we will build another new primary school,” said Mr Ong.



“If all goes well, by 2029, we will have another primary school.”



More facilities for residents to enjoy are in the works, such as a dog run park in the second half of this year.



There will also be another public library, besides the one in Sun Plaza, that is expected to open in the middle of 2026.



“All in all, this is a very special place,” said Mr Ong. “And when all these come together, this will be a Sembawang for everyone.”