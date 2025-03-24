A new home in Sembawang for more than 100 horses from Turf City
Stables are already being put up to prepare for the move in the middle of this year, said Health Minister and Sembawang MP Ong Ye Kung.
SINGAPORE: More than 100 horses from the former Turf City in Bukit Timah will soon find a new home in Sembawang.
Stables are already being put up to prepare for the move in the middle of this year, revealed Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who is a Member of Parliament (MP) for Sembawang GRC, on Sunday (Mar 23).
The move is part of plans to rejuvenate the area, said Mr Ong, who was attending an event to open a new outdoor obstacle course and a water play area for children at the Bukit Canberra integrated sports and community hub.
HORSE RIDING, EQUINE THERAPY
The Turf City site is currently being redeveloped into a new residential enclave with around 15,000 to 20,000 public and private homes, which will be launched progressively over the next 20 to 30 years.
Turf City was previously home to Singapore's second racecourse from 1933 to 1999 and a popular horse racing venue, until the Singapore Turf Club relocated to Kranji.
The site has been largely zoned for residential use since 1998, but was leased out for lifestyle and recreational use until the end of 2023.
“Bukit Timah Turf City's over 100 horses will be moved to Sembawang sometime in the middle of this year. So there will be horse riding in Sembawang,” said Mr Ong.
“They are also doing equine therapy. Equine therapy means using horses to help people improve their mental health, (which) is something that's also coming to Sembawang,” he added.
NEW PRIMARY SCHOOL, PUBLIC LIBRARY
Mr Ong said that 20 black and white colonial bungalows in Sembawang will also be repurposed.
The Singapore Land Authority has recently put them up for tender for short-term stay, he added.
“Some of the houses can be for retail, some for restaurants, some for chalets, that you can stay for one week or beyond,” he noted.
“So this is a place where you can have a holiday. You can take a short vacation in Sembawang near the beach.”
During the event, Mr Ong also announced plans to help young families in East Canberra.
He said 1,000 additional preschool places will be ready as early as 2027.
He added that the Ministry of Education (MOE) has been supportive of his proposal to build another primary school in East Canberra.
“I hope in the not too far future, in the near future, we will get good news from MOE that we will build another new primary school,” said Mr Ong.
“If all goes well, by 2029, we will have another primary school.”
More facilities for residents to enjoy are in the works, such as a dog run park in the second half of this year.
There will also be another public library, besides the one in Sun Plaza, that is expected to open in the middle of 2026.
“All in all, this is a very special place,” said Mr Ong. “And when all these come together, this will be a Sembawang for everyone.”