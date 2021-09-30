Turf City tenants given final lease extension until end of 2023

SINGAPORE: Tenants at Turf City have been given a final 18-month extension of their lease until Dec 31, 2023, said the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Thursday (Sep 30).

The site in Bukit Timah has been slated for residential use since the 1998 Master Plan.

"This will be the final extension granted to tenants as agencies plan preparation works for future residential development at the site, taking into account the lead time required for future land preparation works," said SLA and URA.

"Agencies have informed the tenants that there will be no further extension beyond Dec 31, 2023."

Authorities had previously granted an 18-month lease extension until Jun 30, 2022, allowing interim uses to continue operating while development plans for the site were being studied.

Turf City is currently occupied by 15 tenants for various uses including retail, F&B, sports and recreation, childcare centres and motor vehicle showrooms.

SLA, which has been managing Turf City since 1999, noted that it has been leasing out the site for lifestyle and recreational uses on an interim basis, as there had been no immediate development plans for the site.

BUKIT TIMAH SADDLE CLUB

The agencies also announced on Thursday that one of the tenants, Bukit Timah Saddle Club (BTSC), has been asked to return an area of about 0.8ha from the first half of 2023.

The 0.8ha area within the club's premises is needed for a worksite to support tunnelling works for the Cross Island Line, said SLA and URA.

"Agencies will work closely with BTSC to minimise any disruption to their business operations," they added.

SLA and URA said that development plans for the Turf City site are being studied, and land preparation works are scheduled to begin after the tenancies end.

As part of the planning process, detailed technical studies such as environmental and heritage studies are being carried out to ensure that the site is developed sensitively, they added.

"When ready, agencies will engage relevant stakeholders to share more about the plans for the site and seek their feedback," said SLA and URA.

Authorities added that they will continue to engage tenants to facilitate their transition plans.