Donate money instead as list of needs for quake victims changes: Türkiye ambassador to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Türkiye's Ambassador to Singapore Mehmet Burcin Gonenli said on Friday (Feb 10) that the list of needs for Türkiye and Syria earthquake victims is changing and encouraged people to make financial donations instead.

This comes after an outpouring of support for the victims of the deadly earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria on Monday, killing nearly 22,000.

In an earlier post on Facebook, the embassy had called for donations of winter clothing and other supplies including tents, women's hygiene products and diapers.

However, clothes are no longer needed, said Mr Gonenli, adding that the priority list now includes items such as blankets, heaters and generators.

“Our list of requirements is also changing in conjunction with the situation in earthquake-stricken areas,” he said.

“Hence we encourage our Singaporean friends to consider making monetary donations through official accounts, as this would provide Turkish authorities with the requisite flexibility.”