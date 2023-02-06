Singapore sends condolences to Turkey and Syria after deadly earthquake

SINGAPORE: Singapore has offered condolences to Turkey and Syria over the deadly earthquake that struck the two countries on Monday (Feb 6).

The death toll from the 7.8-magnitude earthquake had topped 2,300 by Monday evening Singapore time.

"The Singapore Government conveys its deepest condolences to Turkiye and Syria over the devastating disaster," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement accompanying letters from Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan to his Turkish and Syrian counterparts.

"MFA has reached out to eRegistered Singaporeans in the affected areas."

In his letter to Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu, Dr Balakrishnan wrote: "I would like to extend my deepest condolences to you and the people of Turkiye for the tragic loss of lives and injury arising from a series of strong earthquakes that struck south-eastern Turkiye on Feb 6, 2023.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their loved ones during this difficult time, and we wish those injured a speedy recovery.

"I am confident that Turkiye will recover from this tragedy rapidly and emerge stronger."

Turkey is known officially as the Republic of Turkiye.

In his letter to Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Mekdad, Dr Balakrishnan wrote: "I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the people of Syria who have been affected by the devastating earthquake that struck south-eastern Turkiye and northern Syria on Feb 6, 2023.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who have lost their lives, and I hope the injured will make a swift recovery."

Singaporeans who require assistance in the region can contact the Singapore embassy in the Turkish capital of Ankara or the Singapore honorary consulate-general in Istanbul, MFA said. They can also contact the 24-hour MFA duty office.

Singapore Embassy in Ankara

Tel: +90 312 442 4330 / +90 530 066 7331 (after hours)

Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in Istanbul

Tel: +90 212 339 1852

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 6379 8800 / +65 6379 8855