Türkiye-Syria quake: Turkish community in Singapore calls for aid, worries about missing relatives

SINGAPORE: When Ms Canan Dolma Vandenbrink’s mother called her on Monday (Feb 6) morning, she instantly knew something was wrong. It was 4am in Türkiye – five hours behind Singapore time.

Ms Vandenbrink’s worst fears were soon confirmed. A magnitude 7.8 earthquake had struck Türkiye and Syria, including the southeastern city of Adiyaman where her entire family has lived since the 1700s.

Her mother told her there was a “big earthquake” and everyone was fine, but the mobile connection was so poor that she was unable to hear much more.

Because news of the disaster had not yet reached mainstream media, Ms Vandenbrink – who has worked in Singapore since 2019 as a regional marketing manager – went to work in the morning.

But when lunchtime rolled around, the 37-year-old began seeing “terrible photos” online. Among them were images of flattened buildings and street signs from her hometown.

In the three days that have passed since then, her aunt and uncle remain missing under the rubble of their respective apartment buildings. She is also only able to get updates from her parents sporadically, she told CNA.

“Every day after work, we will call my mother and talk to my family. The last few days, around the same time, my son is coming and pointing at my phone,” she added.

“That breaks my heart.”

Ms Vandendrink was among four Türkiye nationals living in Singapore who spoke to CNA about how they have been affected and how the community is rallying to collect donations.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force has sent two teams of officers from its Operation Lionheart contingent to Türkiye to assist in rescue efforts. The Singapore Red Cross has also pledged US$100,000 in humanitarian aid and activated its Restoring Family Links service to help Singapore residents looking for affected family members.