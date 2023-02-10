SCDF team assists with rescue of Türkiye-Syria earthquake victim trapped in semi-collapsed building

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) team in southern Türkiye assisted local emergency services with the rescue of a Türkiye-Syria earthquake victim on Thursday (Feb 9) evening, helping to locate the man who was trapped in a semi-collapsed building.

This was SCDF's second successful rescue operation in Türkiye in as many days.

The advance team of SCDF's Operation Lionheart contingent had been deployed to conduct a search and rescue operation at the building together with members of the local emergency management agency (LEMA) after reports were received about faint calls for help coming from its ruins.

The teams were dispatched to the two-storey building in Dulkadiroglu, in Kahramanmaras province, at about 8pm local time on Thursday (1am on Friday, Singapore time).