I remember the boy's faint pulse: SCDF officers recount rescues of Türkiye-Syria earthquake victims

SINGAPORE: Temperatures had dropped to about 2 degrees Celsius when Staff Sergeant Muhammad Tamimi Mohamad Mamsi and a team of fellow Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers got to the scene of a collapsed building in Türkiye on Feb 8.

The situation was dire. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake had rocked the country as well as Syria just days earlier, claiming thousands of lives.

For the SCDF officers, all they were focused on was working with other teams to rescue victims.

When a search canine from a Spanish rescue team picked up the scent of someone under the rubble of a three-storey building, SCDF used a fibre-optic scope to confirm that was the case.

The teams then tried to breach the rubble twice but found no one. On their third try, Staff Sergeant Tamimi managed to enter what he described as a “void”.

As he navigated the wreckage, he reached out beneath a carpet entwined with a mattress and felt what he thought was someone’s spine. Upon prying open the mattress, he finally discovered a 12-year-old boy lying on his side.

“There was an adrenaline rush when I cut open the mattress (and saw) his head,” he told reporters on Friday (Mar 3).

“To sense the faint pulse coming from the boy, I still remember that.”