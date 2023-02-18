A hero's welcome for SCDF rescuers returning from quake-hit Türkiye

SINGAPORE: Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers returning from earthquake rescue efforts in Türkiye were treated to a hero's welcome at Changi Airport on Saturday morning (Feb 18).

Cheers from dozens of family members, SCDF colleagues and members of the Turkish community welcomed the 68-strong Operation Lionheart contingent when they came through the airport doors at 5.10am.

More than 41,000 people have died in the earthquake that struck on Feb 6, which now ranks among the 10 deadliest tremors in the past century.

The SCDF deployment had stayed in Türkiye for about a week, with an advance team of 20 arriving on Feb 8 and a second team following on Feb 10.

On the ground, they were involved in two successful rescues, extracting a 12-year-old boy from the rubble of a three-storey building and helping to locate a man trapped in a semi-collapsed building.

Returning on Saturday, they were received by Minister for Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Faishal Ibrahim and Turkish Ambassador to Singapore Mehmet Burcin Gonenli.